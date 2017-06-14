BRIEF-Maccura Biotechnology appoints general manager
June 23Maccura Biotechnology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Mingjian as general manager
June 14 Anterogen Co Ltd :
* Says it receives patent, named autologous and allogenic adipose-derived stromal stem cell composition for treating fistulas
* Says patent number is 12104964
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/rTaJIm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock