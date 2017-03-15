March 15 Anthem Inc

* Intend to reaffirm company's net income guidance for full year 2017 to be greater than $11.11 per share

* Anthem inc- company continues to expect adjusted net income to be greater than $11.50 per share for fy 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $11.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: