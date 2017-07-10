FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Anthera Pharmaceuticals announces results of Phase 3 clinical study of Sollpura

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Anthera Pharmaceuticals announces result Phase 3 clinical study of Sollpura will be included in the cystic fibrosis foundation therapeutics development network

* Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍topline data are expected at end of 2017 or early 2018, depending on speed of patient enrollment.​

* Anthera - ‍CFF TDN approval may result in additional tdn investigational sites participating in study which could further accelerate patient recruitment in U.S.​

* Says ‍result Phase 3 clinical study of Sollpura approved by CFF TDN protocol review committee​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

