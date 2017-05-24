May 24 Antibe Therapeutics Inc
* Antibe therapeutics inc. Announces proposed offering of
units
* Antibe therapeutics inc - proposed offering of units for
minimum gross proceeds of $3 million and maximum gross proceeds
of $5 million
* Antibe therapeutics inc - has filed a preliminary short
form prospectus in connection with a proposed marketed offering
of units of company
* Antibe therapeutics inc - intends to use net proceeds to
complete its phase 2 gi safety study for company's lead drug,
atb-346
* Antibe therapeutics inc - also intends to use net
proceeds to commence metabolic studies for atb-346
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: