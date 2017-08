Aug 2 (Reuters) - Antibe Therapeutics Inc

* Antibe Therapeutics receives approval to initiate phase 2 gastrointestinal endoscopy clinical trial

* Antibe Therapeutics Inc - ‍it is anticipated that study will be completed in early 2018 for ​

* Antibe Therapeutics Inc - study is expected to begin immediately, and will be performed by Topstone Research, in Toronto