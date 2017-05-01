BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Antioquia Gold Inc
* Antioquia announces amended and restated term loan
* Antioquia gold inc - finalized terms and conditions of term loan with infinita prosperidad minera sac for usd$16.4 million
* Antioquia gold inc - amends and restates its existing usd$3.1 million term loan
* Antioquia gold inc - proceeds of new term loan have been used for advancement of company's cisneros project
* New term loan is unsecured and bears interest at 7.13 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.