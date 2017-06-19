WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Antioquia Gold Inc:
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Antioquia Gold - co would like to clarify that pursuant to its press release dated June 1, Gonzalo De Losada was appointed as chairman of board
* Antioquia Gold Inc- has retained services of Fairlawn Capital Partners of whistler, BC to provide investor relations services to company
* Antioquia Gold - Gonzalo De Losada replaced Felipe Ferraro who resigned as a director, chairman of company's board of directors, effective June 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.