June 22 Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd
* Antler Hill appoints new board and management
* Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd - Victor Luhowy and Kenneth
Macritchie have resigned as directors and officers of
corporation effective June 20, 2017
* Antler Hill Oil & Gas - officers of Corp will be
appointed by board, will include Matthew Wood as chairman, Peter
Bures as CEO, Jing Peng as CFO
* Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd - after giving effect to
above-noted appointments, board of directors of corporation will
consist of four directors
* Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd - wood is currently president,
chief executive officer and a director of five star diamonds
limited
