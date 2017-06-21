Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 21 Anxian Yuan China Holdings Ltd
* Fy profit attributable to owners of parent hk$6.2 million versus hk$9.5 million
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend for year ended 31 march 2017
* fy revenue hk$161.6 million versus hk$108 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.