BRIEF-AGRANA Beteiligungs Q1 EBIT up to EUR 69.8 million
* IN Q1 OF 2017|18 (1 MARCH TO 31 MAY 2017), AGRANA IMPROVED ITS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) FROM EUR 47.0 MILLION IN Q1 2016|17 TO EUR 69.8 MILLION
May 16 Anxian Yuan China Holdings Ltd
* Company, controlling shareholder, Shi and subscriber entered into deed of termination and release
* Parties mutually agreed for early redemption and termination of guaranteed and secured convertible bonds at price of HK$151.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jakks announces retirement of $12.0 million of company’s 2018 convertible senior notes