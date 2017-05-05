Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5Anzheng Fashion Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 12 and the dividend will be paid on May 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/u5E431
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.