BRIEF-Ayima Group launches Ayima Query, its first Big Data Platform
* LAUNCHES AYIMA QUERY, ITS FIRST BIG DATA PLATFORM
Feb 22 AO World Plc:
* Steve Caunce to succeed John Roberts as ceo
* Steve Caunce, chief operating officer, will succeed John Roberts as chief executive officer
* John Roberts will transition to a new role on board as founder, executive director.
* Steve will lead company as ceo, accountable for strategy and performance delivery
* Refers to article entitled "DFTZS KL Internet City could be Revenue Asia's new core business" posted in the edge on may 29