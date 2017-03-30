New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 30 AO World Plc
* Results of placing announced earlier today
* Placing of total of 37.7 million new ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in co, representing approximately 9.0 percent
* Shares placed at a price of 132.5 pence per placing share raising proceeds of 50 mln stg, subject to completion
* Expected that admission will take place at 8.00 am on April 3, at which time dealings in placing shares will commence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.