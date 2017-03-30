March 30 AO World Plc

* Results of placing announced earlier today

* Placing of total of 37.7 million new ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in co, representing approximately 9.0 percent

* Shares placed at a price of 132.5 pence per placing share raising proceeds of 50 mln stg, subject to completion

* Expected that admission will take place at 8.00 am on April 3, at which time dealings in placing shares will commence