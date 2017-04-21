BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 21 Insurance Broker Aon
* Says working with financial conduct authority on investigation into conduct in aviation broking sector
* Says cannot comment on details of fca investigation, takes compliance and regulatory issues "extremely seriously" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Elysian at Harmony LP says raises $15.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHDrWQ)