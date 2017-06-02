BRIEF-India's Moryo Industries to consider appointment of Shyamsingh as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Shyamsingh as CFO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2t1xtB6) Further company coverage:
June 2 Ap Eagers Ltd
* Has agreed to acquire Porsche Centre Adelaide.
* Total estimated consideration for acquisition of Porsche Centre Adelaide will be approximately $14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider appointment of Shyamsingh as CFO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2t1xtB6) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a potential fire risk, it said on Friday.