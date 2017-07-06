FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 13 hours
BRIEF-Apache announces strategic exit from Canada
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
G20 Summit
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 6, 2017 / 10:18 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Apache announces strategic exit from Canada

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Apache Corp:

* Apache announces strategic exit from Canada

* Apache Corp - also in June, Apache sold assets at Midale and House mountain, located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, to Calgary-based Cardinal Energy Ltd

* Apache Corp says Apache budgeted $125 million of capital expenditures to canada for 2017 and 2018

* Apache Corp - ‍upon completion of exit from Canada, Apache will realize a significant reduction in asset retirement obligations and annual overhead costs​

* Apache Corp - in a separate transaction signed in June, Apache agreed to sell its provost assets in Alberta to an undisclosed privately owned company

* Apache Corp - ‍total company revenues per boe, cash margins per boe, and earnings per share will also improve with completion of transactions​

* Apache Corp - Apache budgeted $125 million of capital expenditures to Canada for 2017 and 2018

* Apache - production from Apache's Canadian operations averaged approximately 300 million cubic feet of gas equivalent per day for second-quarter 2017

* Apache Corp - ‍plans to update its 2017 and 2018 guidance following closings of three transactions​

* Apache Corp - proceeds from transactions to be used to fund portion of co's 2017-2018 capital program, to reduce debt, or improve overall liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.