May 4 Apache Corp:

* Q1 production was 481,110 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day versus 541,208 boe per day

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.56

* Apache’S 2017 capital expenditures are tracking in line with its guidance of $3.1 billion

* Q1 oil and gas production revenues $1,512 million versus $1,087 million

* Announcing delivery of first gas at alpine high midstream, two months ahead of schedule

* Lowered LOE per BOE guidance for full-year 2017

* Raising north american production guidance to 256,000 to 264,000 boe per day for full-year 2017

* Q1 total revenue $1,878 million versus $1,083 million

* Q1 total average oil price $51.20 per barrel versus $31.62 per barrel

* LOE is tracking below plan, and the company is reducing full-year 2017 LOE guidance range to $8.25 to $8.75 per boe

* Q1 total average natural gas price $2.74 per MCF versus $2.14 per MCF

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S