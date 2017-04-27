April 27 Apartment Investment And Management Co
:
* Apartment Investment And Management Co - full year 2017
guidance is unchanged
* Apartment Investment And Management Co- q1 affo of $0.51
per share
* Apartment Investment And Management Co - sees q2 funds
from operations affo per share $0.46 to $0.50
* Apartment Investment And Management Co - sees q2 pro forma
ffo per share $0.56 to $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $243.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly pro forma ffo per share $0.58
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: