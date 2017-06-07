BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 7 Apartment Investment and Management Co :
* Apartment Investment and Management Co- filed an amended complaint against Airbnb in superior court of California
* Apartment Investment and Management - complaint seeking injunctive relief and restitution under that state's unfair competition law
* Apartment Investment And Management- complaint broadening claims to include apartment owners whose properties rented "without Airbnb's first obtaining their permission" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)