BRIEF-Apartment Investment and Management reports qtrly FFO per share $0.61

July 27 (Reuters) - Apartment Investment And Management Co

* Qtrly AFFO of $0.51 per share

* Aproject Q3 AFFO to be in a range from $0.50 to $0.54 per share

* Remain confident in full year same store, FFO and AFFO guidance

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.61

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - Sees 2017 FFO per share in the range of $2.40 to $2.48

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - Sees 2017 AFFO per share in the range of $2.08 to $2.16

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - Sees Q3 2017 FFO per share in the range of $0.60 to $0.64

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - Sees Q3 2017 AFFO per share in the range of $0.50 to $0.54

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: