UPDATE 1-Italy votes in local elections that may boost the centre-right
* Anti-establishment 5-Star still strong at national level (Adds start to voting, early turnout, government still working on banks decree)
June 21 Altran Technologies Sa
* Apax Partners and Altamir Subsidiary Altrafin Participations SAS intends to sell a total of 14,796,677 Altran technologies SA - Bookbuilder SocGen says
* Total shares offered including founding shareholders 19,774,313 existing shares equal to 11.2% of the share capital
* Transaction will be structured as a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding reserved for institutional investors
* Price range € 14.9 to €15.25 per share, representing 7.25% to 5.1% discount vs last close (€16.065) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrew Callus)
FRANKFURT, June 25 The time may be nearing for the European Central Bank to start discussing the end of unprecedented stimulus as growth and inflation are both moving in the right direction, Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.