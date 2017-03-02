BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
March 2 Apcotex Industries Ltd
* The Workmen Union has called-off the strike at Taloja plant and resumed their work with immediate effect i.e. From 2nd March 2017.
* Says estimated loss of gross sale due to strike is about 160-180 million rupees for Feb Source text: (bit.ly/2mbHcR8) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17