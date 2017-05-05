Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 APETIT OYJ
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES AMOUNTED TO EUR 91.9 (87.5) MILLION
* PROFIT GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED GROUP'S FULL-YEAR OPERATIONAL EBIT IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-ON-YEAR (EUR 0.9 MILLION IN 2016)
* Q1 OPERATIONAL EBITDA WAS EUR 0.5 (0.6) MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.