BRIEF-Apetit to sell its seafood business to Insula

June 29 (Reuters) - APETIT OYJ
* Apetit to Sell Its Seafood Business to Insula as
* Signed an Agreement to Sell Its Seafood Business in Finland, Norway and Sweden to Norwegian Seafood Group Insula as.
* Parties Will Not Disclose Total Transaction Price
* in Finland, Apetit Will Remain a Minority Shareholder of Seafood Business, With a Holding of Less Than 20 Per Cent.
* Transaction Is Not Estimated to Have a Significant Effect on Apetit Group's Full Year Operational Ebit
* Agreement Is Structured as a Business Transfer in Finland and a Share Transaction of Maritim Food Group in Norway and Sweden
* Will Report Seafood Segment as a Discontinued Operation.
* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED