#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 29, 2017 / 7:01 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Apetit to sell its seafood business to Insula

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - APETIT OYJ

* Apetit to Sell Its Seafood Business to Insula as

* ‍Signed an Agreement to Sell Its Seafood Business in Finland, Norway and Sweden to Norwegian Seafood Group Insula as.​

* Parties Will Not Disclose Total Transaction Price

* ‍in Finland, Apetit Will Remain a Minority Shareholder of Seafood Business, With a Holding of Less Than 20 Per Cent.​

* Transaction Is Not Estimated to Have a Significant Effect on Apetit Group's Full Year Operational Ebit

* Agreement Is Structured as a Business Transfer in Finland and a Share Transaction of Maritim Food Group in Norway and Sweden

* ‍Will Report Seafood Segment as a Discontinued Operation.​

* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

