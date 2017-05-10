May 10 Apex International Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue about 18 million new shares of its common stock

* Says new shares with par value of T$10 per share and (tentative) issue price at T$22.5 per share

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to repay loan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OcUKzq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)