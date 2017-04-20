April 20 Aphria Inc
* Aphria raises $100 million to fund continued expansion of
production capacity and other strategic opportunities
* Aphria Inc- Expects that 50% of net proceeds of offering
will be allocated towards currently unfunded portion of part IV
expansion
* Aphria Inc - Secured a $100 million raise, including a $75
million bought deal equity financing and $25 million in debt
financing through a five-year term loan
* Aphria Inc - As part of raise, Aphria entered into an
agreement with Clarus Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate
of underwriters
* Aphria Inc - Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a
"bought deal" basis, 11.54 million common shares of company at a
price of $6.50 per common share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: