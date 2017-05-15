BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
May 15 Aphria Inc
* Aphria triples production capacity with approval from Health Canada for Part II expansion
* Aphria Inc received license amendment that provides additional production space as part of co's Part II expansion at its facility in Leamington, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company