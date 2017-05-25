BRIEF-CM Enel-Med signs LOI to buy stake in three medical units
* SIGNS LOI ON BUYING STAKES IN THREE MEDICAL UNITS OPERATING IN WARSAW FOR UP TO 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS
May 26 Apiam Animal Health Ltd
* Confirm that revenue for FY2017 is anticipated to be in range of approximately $96-$98 million
* Report that underlying ebitda is anticipated to be in range of approximately $7.2-$8.5 million for FY17
ZURICH, June 23 A European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel recommended on Friday approving Novartis's Kisqali drug, bolstering the Swiss drugmaker's bid to challenge rival Pfizer's Ibrance against tough-to-treat breast cancer.