BRIEF-ZetaDisplay signs framework agreement worth SEK 23 mln
* ZETADISPLAY:ZETADISPLAY HAS SIGNED A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WORTH SEK 23 MILLION
June 26Apic Yamada Corp
* Says it files for delay in submitting financial report for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 to a deadline of July 31 from June 30
* This is due to investigation result from an external investigation committee
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/iSey2w
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, June 27 European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference on a competition case at 1200 CET (10 GMT), the European Commission said on Tuesday, with sources saying she would announce her verdict on a case concerning Alphabet's Google.