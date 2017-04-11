BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Apivio Systems Inc
* Apivio provides update on Nuri bid
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value
* Board currently engaged with party that has submitted proposal for deal that places value on co that's greater than reflected in nuri offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results