BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Apivio Systems Inc
* Apivio announces first quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share c$0.01
Q1 loss per share c$0.01

Q1 sales rose 1 percent to c$13.27 million
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account