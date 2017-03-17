March 17 APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

* Unit Blue Ocean Projects , offered 4240 equity shares aggregating to 106 million rupees Source text: [APL Apollo Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange that Blue Ocean Projects Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, had offered 4240 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each at a price of Rs 25,000 per equity share aggregating to Rs 10.60 Crores, by way of Right Issue to the Company.]