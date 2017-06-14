June 14 Apogee Enterprises Inc :
* On June 9, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 1 to
existing agreement dated as of June 9, 2017
* Apogee enterprises says amendment amended terms of
existing agreement, amount of incremental loan commitments was
increased to $160 million - SEC filing
* Amendment no. 1 amended incremental loan commitments were
exercised to increase amount of revolving credit facility to
$335 million
* Indebtedness covenant amended, increase in permitted
amount available to be drawn under letters of credit issued by
1/more lenders
Source text - (bit.ly/2t2PoUN)
