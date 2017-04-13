UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
April 13 Apogee Enterprises Inc:
* Apogee reports record fy17 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.80
* Q4 revenue $314 million
* Apogee enterprises inc - we expect to drive revenue growth of about 10 percent and deliver earnings of $3.35 to $3.55 per diluted share in 2018
* Fiscal 2018 gross margin is expected to be approximately 28 percent and operating margin approximately 12.5 percent
* Apogee enterprises inc - fy18 capital expenditures are anticipated to be $50 million to $60 million
* Apogee enterprises inc - expects mid-single digit u.s. Commercial construction market growth in fiscal year 2018
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $3.48, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.