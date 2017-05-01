BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 1 Apogee Enterprises Inc
* Apogee announces agreement to acquire window company, EFCO Corporation, for $195 million
* Apogee Enterprises Inc - is funding EFCO acquisition from cash and its recently expanded credit facility
* Apogee Enterprises Inc - expect to generate $10 million to $15 million in annual synergies and operational efficiencies by fiscal 2020
* Apogee Enterprises Inc expects acquisition to generate cash and be accretive to Apogee's EBITDA and EPS, excluding transaction costs, this fiscal year
* Apogee Enterprises - EFCO will be ninth independent operating unit in Apogee portfolio and reported as part of architectural framing systems segment
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results