BRIEF-Shui On Land announces disposal of majority equity interests in Chongqing Project
* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement
May 2 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc
* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.41
* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc - company's book value per share of common stock was $16.05 at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.