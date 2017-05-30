May 30 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 12.0 million common shares

* ‍Intends to use all or a portion of net proceeds from offering to acquire or originate company's target assets​

