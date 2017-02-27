BRIEF-Demetra Investment Public Q1 net results swing to profit of 2.7 million euros
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
Feb 27 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc :
* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.49
* Q4 earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc qtrly net interest income $53.5 million versus $43.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE SAINT-ETIENNE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)