April 4 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Inc:
* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. completes $261
million of new investments and upsizes credit facilities
* Amended and restated company's master repurchase agreement
with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
* Amendment increases borrowing capacity under master
repurchase agreement from $800.0 million to $975.0 million
* Apollo - amendment extends maturity date, including
extension options, from January 2019, to March 2020
* Also amended and restated company's master repurchase
agreement with Deutsche Bank AG
* Apollo - amendment with deutsche bank increases borrowing
capacity from $300.0 million to $450.0 million
* Apollo - amendment with Deutsche Bank extends maturity
date, including extension options, from Sept 2019, to March 2020
