BRIEF-Durect completes enrollment in persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
June 14 Apollo Endosurgery Inc:
* Apollo Endosurgery inc files for stock shelf offering of up to $17.3 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease