* Apollo Endosurgery - in March 2017, co informed by
department of justice that co is a subject in federal false
claims act investigation
* Apollo Endosurgery-government's investigation concerns
whether there has been or is violation of false claims act
related to marketing of lap-band system
* Apollo Endosurgery - believe investigation covers period
before and after our acquisition of obesity intervention
division of Allergan in Dec. 2013
* Apollo Endosurgery-possible that foregoing matter could
result in material adverse effect on business,reputation,results
of operation,financial condition
