March 24 Apollo Endosurgery Inc:

* Apollo Endosurgery - in March 2017, co informed by department of justice that co is a subject in federal false claims act investigation

* Apollo Endosurgery-government's investigation concerns whether there has been or is violation of false claims act related to marketing of lap-band system

* Apollo Endosurgery - believe investigation covers period before and after our acquisition of obesity intervention division of Allergan in Dec. 2013

* Apollo Endosurgery-possible that foregoing matter could result in material adverse effect on business,reputation,results of operation,financial condition Source text: (bit.ly/2ne6RqR) Further company coverage: