WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Apollo Endosurgery Inc
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue fell 7 percent to $15.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $35.01
* On March 7, 2017 Apollo entered into an additional amendment with Athyrium to modify terms of its senior secured credit facility
* As part of new amendment, minimum cash balance requirement of $8.0 million was eliminated & Apollo made additional principal repayment of $7.0 million
* In conjunction with amendment, Athyrium waived all prepayment premiums and exit fees on $7.0 million principal repayment
* In conjunction with amendment, Apollo's exposure to certain financial covenants of senior secured credit facility was reduced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.