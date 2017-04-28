BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086
Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086
April 28 Apollo Global Management Llc
* Apollo Global Management LLC - qtrly total revenues $643.6 million versus $120.8 million - SEC filing
* Qtrly net income available to Class A share $0.75 - SEC filing
* Apollo Global Management LLC - quarter-end AUM of $197.5 billion
Apollo Global Management LLC - qtrly non-GAAP economic net income $0.82/share
SAO PAULO, May 26 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Friday praised the departing head of the state development bank for taking politics out of its lending decisions, which he said were now made on technical criteria instead of seeking to create "national champions" using cheap credit.