July 31 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Llc:

* Apollo Global Management says Tiger Global Management purchases 74,100 shares of co's common stock at $27.97 shr on july 27 - sec filing

* Apollo Global Management says tiger global management purchases 160,200 shares of co's common stock at $27.86 per share on July 28 Source text - bit.ly/2vgKffe Further company coverage: