March 16 Apollo Global Management LLC:

* Apollo Global Management LLC -on March 15,units of co,Athene Holding Ltd agreed to amend certain fee arrangements in place relating to investment management fees

* Apollo Global Management LLC -company and Athene have agreed on a new fee framework that results in a lower level of fees for Athene as it scales

* Apollo Global Management LLC -Athene holding and co agreed to a fee of 0.30% per year on all assets that co manages in accounts owned by Athene in U.S. and Bermuda

* Apollo Global Management LLC - will earn 0.40% per annum on all assets related to North America accounts explicitly sub-advised by co up to $10 billion

* Apollo Global Management LLC -will earn 0.35% per annum on assets related to North America accounts explicitly sub-advised by co over $10 billion to $12.7 billion