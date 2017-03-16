March 16 Apollo Global Management LLC:
* Apollo Global Management LLC -on March 15,units of
co,Athene Holding Ltd agreed to amend certain fee arrangements
in place relating to investment management fees
* Apollo Global Management LLC -company and Athene have
agreed on a new fee framework that results in a lower level of
fees for Athene as it scales
* Apollo Global Management LLC -Athene holding and co agreed
to a fee of 0.30% per year on all assets that co manages in
accounts owned by Athene in U.S. and Bermuda
* Apollo Global Management LLC - will earn 0.40% per annum
on all assets related to North America accounts explicitly
sub-advised by co up to $10 billion
* Apollo Global Management LLC -will earn 0.35% per annum on
assets related to North America accounts explicitly sub-advised
by co over $10 billion to $12.7 billion
Source text: (bit.ly/2mvvhdo)
Further company coverage: