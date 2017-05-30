May 30 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd :

* March quarter profit 481.6 million rupees

* March quarter total income 16.71 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 813.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 14.57 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 6 rupees per share

* Says approved reappointment of Prathap C Reddy as executive chairman

