March 3 Banca Carige:

* Insurance Amissima, controlled by U.S. private equity firm Apollo, says it rejects accusations by the board of Banca Carige related to its acquisition of the bank's insurance assets

* Amissima says has filed a request for damages for over 200 million euros

* Amissima says allegations in documents prepared for the bank shareholders' meeting on March 28, which is due to vote whether to proceed against Apollo, are "misleading"

* Amissima says that bank could face serious economic consequences should its shareholders vote in favour of suing Apollo's executives over the bank's insurance assets acquisition