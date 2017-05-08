May 9 Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd:

* Binding agreement to acquire all assets of Kratzmann Caravans and Clint's Caravan warehouse for approximately A$15.6 million

* Kratzmanns acquisition is earnings accretive on a FY17 12 month pro forma basis and is expected to be earnings accretive into FY18

* Canadream acquisition is earnings accretive on FY17 12 month pro forma basis & expects to be earnings accretive on 12 mnth basis into FY18

* Conducting a fully underwritten non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately A$40.3 million

* Says it is on track to exceed prospectus FY17 pro forma forecast NPAT by 5% - 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: