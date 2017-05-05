BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 5 Apollo Tyres Ltd
* Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share
* Seeks members' nod for pvt placement of NCDs upto 15 billion rupees
* Consol March quarter net profit 2.28 billion rupees
* Consol March quarter total revenue 36.39 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March-quarter consol profit was 2.50 billion rupees
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 2.72 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue was inr 32.89 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2qzFprG) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body