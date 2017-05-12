May 12 Appaloosa LP:
* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Bristol Myers Squibb
Co - sec filing
* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in J C Penney Co Inc
* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Qualcomm Inc
* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Micron Technology Inc from
3.25 million shares to 6.7 million shares
* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Southwest Airlines Co from
1.2 million shares to 3.1 million shares
* Appaloosa LP - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017
and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2r9xUnP)
Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kQkMDQ)